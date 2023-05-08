Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.85.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $93.54 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

