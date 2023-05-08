FGI Industries (FGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect FGI Industries to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. FGI Industries has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). FGI Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGI opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. FGI Industries has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FGI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FGI Industries from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

