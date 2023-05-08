First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $20,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

