Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 11,966 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

JPM stock opened at $136.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average of $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

