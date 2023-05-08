FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,502,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,081,000 after buying an additional 1,274,258 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 331,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 61,571 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.43. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.