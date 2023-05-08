Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 226,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,099,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,502,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

