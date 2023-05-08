FTC Solar (FTCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect FTC Solar to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. FTC Solar has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 80.94% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. On average, analysts expect FTC Solar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. FTC Solar has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTCI. HC Wainwright started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,383,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,381,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,381,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 131,906 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $303,383.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 715,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,718 shares of company stock worth $722,846. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

