FY2026 Earnings Estimate for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issued By HC Wainwright

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of argenx in a research note issued on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $55.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $56.16. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($8.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2027 earnings at $95.38 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million.

argenx Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.24.

ARGX opened at $404.16 on Monday. argenx has a 52 week low of $267.35 and a 52 week high of $407.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

