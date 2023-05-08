General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,591,000 after purchasing an additional 194,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 5.0 %

GM stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.