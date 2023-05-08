Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

