Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stake Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $2,248,000.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading

