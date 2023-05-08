Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after buying an additional 1,012,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after purchasing an additional 177,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clearfield by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,583 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,590,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,351,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearfield Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $536.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

