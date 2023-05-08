Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Montauk Renewables Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.21 million, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of -0.37. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 17.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.