Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arconic were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,745,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arconic by 28.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,681,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,694,000 after acquiring an additional 591,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Arconic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,571,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of ARNC opened at $29.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.