Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,057,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,182,000 after purchasing an additional 214,976 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

