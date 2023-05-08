Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA stock opened at $82.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average is $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.