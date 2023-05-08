Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $282.52 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,599,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,435 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $282,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average is $166.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

