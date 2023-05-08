Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $226,000 in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 172.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Signify Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $30.49 on Monday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Signify Health had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The firm had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signify Health

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Articles

