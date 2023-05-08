Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $239,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grab by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grab by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Grab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Grab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,708,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,743,000 after purchasing an additional 522,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GRAB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

