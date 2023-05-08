Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in XPO by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 48.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

