Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,400 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in iRobot were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in iRobot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iRobot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on iRobot in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

iRobot Stock Performance

iRobot stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

