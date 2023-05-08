Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 526,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 85,727 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 679,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 141,520 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $104.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $105.29.

RETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $480,610.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,321.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $2,122,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $480,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $437,321.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

