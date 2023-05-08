Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,100 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in United States Steel by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 25,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

United States Steel Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $21.68 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.