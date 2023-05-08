Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,200 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBUU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Malibu Boats by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 381,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $57.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $70.87.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. StockNews.com began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

