Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,800 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,636,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 87.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after buying an additional 174,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyline Champion Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $868,954.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,301 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $74.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also

