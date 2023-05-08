Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,400 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 82.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE GNL opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -125.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,777.58%.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.