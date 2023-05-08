Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $223,000 Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Matthews International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MATW opened at $38.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -43.19%.

MATW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

