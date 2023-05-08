Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 165,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 36.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 163,538 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 163,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 113,675 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 105.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 96,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.01. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.