Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,055 shares of company stock worth $1,230,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriNet Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNET. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $91.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $95.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

