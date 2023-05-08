HC Wainwright Raises Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $48.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

