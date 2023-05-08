HC Wainwright Raises Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $90.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRTA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.89.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Prothena has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Analysts predict that Prothena will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $238,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,583,200. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 45.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Prothena by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

