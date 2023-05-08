HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HealthStream by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 60,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $23.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $729.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Stories

