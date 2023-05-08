Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 31.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

