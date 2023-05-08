Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stock Position Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Articles

