Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 5.9 %

In other news, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,135.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls purchased 12,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

HOPE stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $963.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

