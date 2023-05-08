Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

HRL opened at $41.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

