Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $735.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $269.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.16%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Further Reading

