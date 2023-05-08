IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 17,339 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 2,889.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 371,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 133,144 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $6,528,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.5% in the third quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $24.56.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

