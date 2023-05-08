IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 17,253 Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Separately, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FPFD opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Profile

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

