IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $83.20 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

