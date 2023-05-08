IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,240,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,599,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $422.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.