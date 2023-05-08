IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,793 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

BK stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

