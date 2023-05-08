IFP Advisors Inc Buys 85 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,324,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $188.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

