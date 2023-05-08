IFP Advisors Inc Buys 989 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $291.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.54. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $20,441,165. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.