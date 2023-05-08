IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $104.72 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

