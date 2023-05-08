IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,701,231.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 217,308 shares valued at $17,467,482. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

