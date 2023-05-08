IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,582,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,260,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,637,000. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 72,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,110,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,943,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

About Alibaba Group

NYSE:BABA opened at $83.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.