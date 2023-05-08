IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $90.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.82. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $107.08.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.