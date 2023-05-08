IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 178.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $79.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

