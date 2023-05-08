IFP Advisors Inc Has $428,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 453.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $57.08.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

